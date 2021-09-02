Gautam Navlakha To Get Medical Checkup for a Lump in His Chest: Maha Govt

The state government of Maharashtra told the Bombay High Court on Thursday, 2 September, that journalist and Bhima Koregaon accused Gautam Navlakha will be taken to the Tata Memorial Center in Kharghar for a medical checkup on Friday, 3 September.

In a plea moved by Navlakha's counsel, advocate Yug Chaudhary stated that he has developed a lump in his chest.

The bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar had sought the state's answers in the matter, and asked them if they would be willing to take him for the necessary medical examinations at the petitioner's cost.