2 Dead, 15 Sick After Gas Leakage at IFFCO Plant in UP’s Phoolpur

Two people have died, while 15 employees of an IFFCO (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited) plant in Phoolpur have fallen ill after a gas leakage, ANI reported on Wednesday, 23 December.
Assistant Manager VP Singh and Deputy Manager Abhyanandan were taken to the hospital in a critical condition and passed away during treatment. The 15 employees have been admitted to different hospitals.
According to IANS, IFFCO has two units of ammonia and urea manufacturing at Phoolpur on Jaunpur-Gorakhpur road.
Dhawal Jaiswal, SP Trans-Ganga, told IANS that senior officials of the company reached the unit and the gas leak was plugged. Company officials have also said that an inquiry would be set up into the reasons for the gas leak.
Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami also said that a plant unit has been closed and the gas leakage has stopped now, according to ANI.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)
Published: 23 Dec 2020,10:01 AM IST