Gangster-Politician Atiq Ahmed, Brother Ashraf Shot Dead; Accused In Custody

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj on Saturday, 15 April, while being taken for medical examination.

The killing comes just two days after Atiq's son Asad and his associate Mohammad Ghulam were killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) on 13 April in Jhansi.

The killing was caught on live television as Atiq and Ashraf were talking to reporters after which sounds of indiscriminate firing were heard.