Gangster-Politician Atiq Ahmed, Brother Ashraf Shot Dead; Accused In Custody

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj on Saturday, 15 April, while being taken for medical examination.
The killing comes just two days after Atiq's son Asad and his associate Mohammad Ghulam were killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) on 13 April in Jhansi.
The killing was caught on live television as Atiq and Ashraf were talking to reporters after which sounds of indiscriminate firing were heard.
As per police sources, the accused disguised as media persons opened fire from point blank range killing both Atiq and Ashraf on the spot.
Earlier in March, Atiq moved the Supreme Court for protection, claiming that he and his family had been falsely implicated in the Umesh Pal murder case. The Supreme Court, however, dismissed his plea asking him to approach the Allahabad High Court.
A Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Atiq Ahmed was convicted in a kidnapping case. He was also an accused in two high-profile cases including the 2005 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal murder case and the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February 2023.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)