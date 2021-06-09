Gangster Jaipal Bhullar Killed in Shoot-Out With Police: Reports

(Photo Courtesy: Jaipal bhullar/Facebook)
Gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar, along with associate Jassi Kharar, wanted for an alleged role in the killing of CIA ASI Bhagwan Singh and Dalwinderjit Singh, were killed amid a purported shoot-out in Kolkata, as per media reports.
The encounter was a joint operation of Bengal police and the Organised Crime Control Unit of Punjab Police, with the STF leading the charge, and reportedly took place at Shapoorji Abasan in New Town, Kolkata.
One police personnel is also reported to have been injured.
Ludhiana Rural Police had on Sunday, 16 May, booked Jaipal Singh Bhullar and three of his associates for the alleged murder of CIA ASI Bhagwan Singh and Dalwinderjit Singh.
The FIR, as per The Indian Express, which was filed on the complaint of Home Guard Rajwinder Singh, said that Bhullar and his associates had opened fire at the police party, after ASI Bhagwan Singh identified the men and tried to arrest them.
Bhullar and his associates were thereby booked under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 397 (robbery or dacoity with an intent to cause grievous hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from duty) and 186 (voluntarily obstructing public servant in discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act.
According to The Indian Express, Bhullar has been officially on the run since 2016, after allegedly killing his rival gangster Jaswinder Singh alias Rocky of Fazilka and ‘confessing’ about it on Facebook.
