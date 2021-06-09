Gangster Jaipal Bhullar Killed in Shoot-Out With Police: Reports

Ludhiana Rural Police had on Sunday, 16 May, booked Jaipal Singh Bhullar and three of his associates for the alleged murder of CIA ASI Bhagwan Singh and Dalwinderjit Singh.

The FIR, as per The Indian Express, which was filed on the complaint of Home Guard Rajwinder Singh, said that Bhullar and his associates had opened fire at the police party, after ASI Bhagwan Singh identified the men and tried to arrest them.



Bhullar and his associates were thereby booked under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 397 (robbery or dacoity with an intent to cause grievous hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from duty) and 186 (voluntarily obstructing public servant in discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act.