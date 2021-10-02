Gandhi Jayanti: The Delusion of Us Living in Bapu's India is 'Kaafi Real'

The phrase 'bura matt dekho, bura matt kaho, bura matt suno' (see no evil, say no evil, hear no evil), coined by Mahatma Gandhi has very flawed implications in today's India.

As evil, which is heard, said and watched, gets ignored by those who have the power to make things right, the idea of the 'three wise monkeys' too is not what the Mahatma had imagined it to be.