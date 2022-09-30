Gandhi Jayanti 2022: History, Facts, and Significance

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 facts, history and importance
(Photo: gandhi.gov.in)
Mahatma Gandhi's real or full name is Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and he was born on 2 October 1869 in Porbandar which in the present day is known as Gujarat. Mahatma Gandhi shares his birthday with another great Indian figure, Lal Bahadur Shastri who was born in 1904.
This year we will be celebrating the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and this day helps us commemorate the birth anniversary of Gandhi, and it is also one of three important national holidays of the year. We will also help you know about the history, significance, and facts about Gandhi Jayanti.
United Nations has marked the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as the International Day of Non-violence. This year will mark the 153rd birth anniversary of Gandhi and somewhere the entire world observes Gandhi Jayanti. Gandhi is considered a legendary leader who has a huge contribution toward India’s freedom that would have probably been impossible. His philosophies and methods led to civil rights movements, and that brought significant changes to the world.
Gandhi studied and practiced law in his earlier days but later it was his ideologies that united everyone to revolt against the Britishers who were ruling over India. Gandhi's main motto was peace. People from all parts of the country joined him in the Dandi Salt March which was held in 1930, the 1942 Quit India Movement that saw a massive turnover and played a huge role in driving away the Britishers.
Gandhi was behind the Civil Rights movement that took place in 4 continents, and 12 countries.
In order to pay tribute to Gandhi, Steve Jobs, late chairman, chief executive officer (CEO), and co-founder of Apple Inc wore glasses like Mahatma Gandhi.
Gandhi spoke English with an Irish accent.
Later Great Britain released a stamp to honor Gandhiji after 21 years of his death!
Gandhiji never won the Nobel Peace Prize, though he was nominated for the prize 5 times.
It was in 1993 when Gandhiji debuted in radio broadcasting for the USA.
The founder of Ford Motor Company, Henry Ford, was a huge follower of Gandhi.
The title Mahatma was given to him by Rabindranath Tagore.
There are 48 roads outside India and 53 roads in India that are named after him.
Gandhi and author Leo Tolstoy had umpteen chats via letters in their time.
Only Gandhiji has been the first and the only Indian to have been honored with the title "Time Person of the Year" in 1930.
When Gandhiji died, his funeral procession was 8 kms long.
