Over 100 Injured as Gallery Collapses at Telangana Kabaddi Match

At least 100 people were injured after a gallery collapsed in Telangana’s Suryapet on Monday, 22 March, where people had gathered in large numbers for the commencement of the 47th National Junior Kabbadi tournament.

The accident reportedly occurred after 7 pm on Monday.

The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Two people who are reported to be in a critical condition have been sent to Hyderabad for better medical treatment.

"No deaths have been reported and injured are undergoing treatment," the Suryapet Superintendent of Police said, speaking to news agency ANI.

About 1,500 people were present as spectators at the location where the accident took place.