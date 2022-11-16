G20: How Did India Attain Presidency and What Issues Can It Drive Forward?

The Group of Twenty (G20), one of the world's most important forums for international economic cooperation, consists of 19 member states and the European Union.

The 19 countries are divided into five groups, with four groups having four member states each. They are:

Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United States

India, Russia, South Africa, and Turkey

France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom

China, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea

The fifth group consists of three member states – Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico.

Not all groups are regionally divided. Three of them are, that is, Latin America, Europe, and East Asia.

The president of the G20 is chosen on a rotational basis. Every year, one of the five groups gets its turn to elect the president after negotiations.

The previous, incumbent, and present presidents form the secretariat of the summit, also known as the troika.