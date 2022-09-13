India to Assume G20 Presidency in December, Leaders' Summit Due Next September

India is all set to assume the presidency of the G20 for one year from 1 December 2022, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday, 13 September, in a press release.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The G20 Leaders’ Summit, which is expected to be attended by the heads of states, is scheduled to be held on 9 and 10 September 2023 in New Delhi.
The G20 is an inter-governmental forum of the world’s major economies and comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, UK, USA) and the European Union (EU).
India is currently a part of the G20 Troika, which includes the previous, the current, and the incoming G20 Presidencies. During India’s presidency, Indonesia, India, and Brazil would form the Troika, making it the first time that the Troika would consist of three developing economies.
Collectively, the G20 accounts for 85% of the global GDP, 75% of the international trade, and two-thirds of the world population, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation.
