Fuel Price Hike: Petrol, Diesel Up by 80 Paise/Litre in 10th Increase in 12 Days

Congress MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, 31 March, staged a protest outside Parliament against the rising prices of fuel and demanded its rollback.

The Congress party had announced on 26 March that it would launch 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan,' a three-phase nation-wide protest against the escalating rise in fuel prices between 31 March and 7 April.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had recently linked this surge to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the disruptions it has caused in the supply chain of fuel.

"Even in 1951, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru could say that Korean war can affect Indian inflation. I'll have to say, war anywhere can affect us. Today in a globally connected world, it will affect definitely," she had said.