Fuel Crisis: CNG Prices Rise Further in Cities, At Rs 66.61 Per Kg In Delhi

In an apparent fuel crisis, the cost of the same has sky rocketed in India.
Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has, on Thursday, 7 April, hiked the cost of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 69.11 per kg.
For Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida, the CNG will cost Rs 71.67 per kg, while in Gurugram, the price has been hiked to Rs 77.44 per kg.
As of Thursday, in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli, the CNG cost is Rs 76.34 per kg, while in Rewari, it is Rs 79.57 per kg.
The cost of CNG in Karnal and Kaithal is Rs 77.77 per kg, in Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur, is Rs 80.90 per kg, and in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand is Rs 79.38 per kg.
This comes a day after the price of CNG in Delhi was elevated by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 66.61 per kg. For Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida, the CNG price was hiked to Rs 69.18 per kg.
Petrol and diesel prices were also hiked once again on Wednesday, by 80 paise a litre each, making this the 14th increase in 16 days.
The net price hike in the prices of petrol and diesel for the past two weeks now stands at Rs 10 a litre.
Petrol and diesel now cost Rs 105.41 per litre and Rs 96.67 per litre respectively in Delhi. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel rates stand at Rs 120.51 (increased by 84 paise) and Rs 104.77 (increased by 85 paise).
The Opposition has been protesting against the steep fuel costs, which have risen manifold since election results for five states were declared on 10 March.
