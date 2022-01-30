As Pegasus Snoop Allegations Surface, PM Modi Celebrates India-Israel Relations

In a video message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 29 January recognised 30 years of diplomatic relations with Israel, stating that the cooperation between the two countries has played a key role in the growth stories of the two nations.

"It is time to set new bilateral goals for India and Israel, as we are celebrating 30 years of full diplomatic relationship. Thirty years back on the same day, India and Israel started a new journey of bilateral relationship officially, though relations between the two nations are age-old,” he said.