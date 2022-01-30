As Pegasus Snoop Allegations Surface, PM Modi Celebrates India-Israel Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a video message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 29 January recognised 30 years of diplomatic relations with Israel, stating that the cooperation between the two countries has played a key role in the growth stories of the two nations.
"It is time to set new bilateral goals for India and Israel, as we are celebrating 30 years of full diplomatic relationship. Thirty years back on the same day, India and Israel started a new journey of bilateral relationship officially, though relations between the two nations are age-old,” he said.
He also said that the people of India and Israel have always shared a special relationship.
On 14 June 2021, Modi had congratulated Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on assuming office. Modi also undertook a historic first-ever visit to Israel by an Indian Prime Minister in July 2017 during which the relationship between the two nations was upgraded to strategic partnership.
The call for renewed partnership with Israel also comes at time when the New York Times reported that India bought the controversial Pegasus spyware from Israel as part of a defence deal worth $2 billion in 2017
The revelations regarding India’s use of spyware were made after a consortium of media organisations around the world reported in July 2021 it’s use on prominent politicians like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, 40 Indian journalists and several private citizens.
NYT reported, "The countries had agreed on the sale of a package of sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear worth roughly $2 billion - with Pegasus and a missile system as the centerpieces. Months later, Netanyahu made a rare state visit to India. And in June 2019, India voted in support of Israel at the UN's Economic and Social Council to deny observer status to a Palestinian human rights organization, a first for the nation."
After the new expose in an international publication on Pegasus, the Congress on Saturday alleged that the Modi government is involved in the whole incident and snooped rivals which is an act of treason.
Addressing a press conference, leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala jointly said that the snooping is an "act of treason".
"The Modi Government is the deployer and executor of the illegal and unconstitutional snooping and spying racket through Israeli surveillance spyware Pegasus & the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is himself involved!"
