4 Workers Die After Fall From Crane in Gurgaon, Bihar CM Offers Ex Gratia to Kin

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday, 3 August, expressed grief over the death of four labourers who fell from the 17th floor of a building in Haryana's Gurgaon.
CM Kumar also ordered an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the four labourers who hailed from Bihar.
The Gurgaon administration has formed a four-member committee headed by a subdivisional magistrate (SDM) to enquire into the death of the four men who fell off a crane during construction work at a residential society in Sector 77, a senior official said on Wednesday.
The committee, which includes the deputy labour commissioner, Manesar ACP and the deputy director, security, will enquire into the causes behind the incident, propose safety measures to avoid such incidents, and expedite the process of compensation.
The incident took place at around 5:10 pm on Tuesday, 2 August, at the construction site of Emaar Palm Heights in Sector 77.
While four labourers fell, one was stuck on the 12th floor of the building, they added.
The men were rushed to a hospital where four of them were declared brought dead.
Meanwhile, police has registered a case against six people for negligence.
Kumar also ordered adequate medical help for the surviving labourer.
(With inputs from PTI.)
