Jharkhand: 4 Persons Assaulted Over 'Witchcraft', Forced To Eat Human Excreta

(Trigger warning: Descriptions of violence.)

Four people, including three women, were allegedly tied to a pole, assaulted with hot iron rods, and forced to eat human excreta after being accused of witchcraft in Jharkhand's Dumka district, The Indian Express reported.

The incident occurred on Sunday, September 25, at Aswari village under the Saraiyahat police station limits.

The complaint filed by one of the women stated that she and her husband were first beaten up over 'witchcraft' on September 24, after which they fled.