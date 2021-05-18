2 of Mamata’s Ministers in Hospital Shortly After Arrest

Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari, who were among the Trinamool leaders allegedly caught taking bribes, have since joined the BJP. They are now BJP MLAs after contesting the state election. All four were ministers in the previous Mamata Banerjee government when the crime was committed, but their prosecution was not sanctioned.

This issue comes at a time when high tension has risen between the state and the Centre after Mamata Banerjee's landslide victory in the polls. Legal experts pointed out that the CBI violated due process of the law in carrying out the arrests, for which there was no urgency.

All the arrested leaders were accused of accepting Rs 4-5 lakh as bribes in a sting operation by a journalist from Delhi who posed as a businessman that was later released as ‘Narada Tapes’ before the 2016 Assembly elections.

CPI(M) in a statement said the CBI action was an attempt to divert attention from the central government’s failure to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.