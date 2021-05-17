Narada Case: Dilip Lodges FIR Against WB CM’s Dharna at CBI Office

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Ghosh on Monday, 17 May, has lodged an FIR against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, after she started a sit-in at the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) Kolkata office to protest the arrests of TMC leaders in the Narada bribery case.

A copy of the FIR has been sent to several dignitaries of the state, including OC Medinipur, Governor, Chief Secretary, DGP, Secretary of Home Department, Secretary General, and the CEO of National Human Rights Commission and National commission for Women.

In the complaint, Ghosh writes how the Banerjee has stationed herself outside the CBI office since 10.57 am, when Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers are already gathered outside the CBI office, mounting pressure on the probe in the Narada scam.