Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh Passes Away At 82

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passed away on Sunday, 27 September, due to prolonged illness . He was 82 years old.
Singh was one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and said that Singh served the nation diligently and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs.
“Jaswant Singh served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics.”PM Modi
Born in 1938, Singh was one of India's longest serving parliamentarians – having been a member of one of the houses almost continuously between 1980 and 2014.
Published: 27 Sep 2020,08:48 AM IST