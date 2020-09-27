Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh Passes Away At 82

Born in 1938, Jaswant Singh was one of the longest serving parliamentarians of India.

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passed away on Sunday, 27 September. | (Photo: File image)

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passed away on Sunday, 27 September, due to prolonged illness . He was 82 years old.

Singh was one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and said that Singh served the nation diligently and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs.