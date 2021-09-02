Former Rajya Sabha member and Senior Journalist Chandan Mitra Passes Away

In 2018, however, Mitra moved from the BJP to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), West Bengal's ruling party, led by Mamata Banerjee.

“I want to do something constructive for Bengal,” Mitra had said at the time, according to a report by Scroll. "The Trinamool is the best vehicle for that. Mamata Banerjee is Bengal’s best option. No one can challenge her in the near future," he'd added.

Mitra's support for the TMC was seen as a diametric shift from his earlier position regarding the party when he had publicly said that Banerjee was trying to "stop a saffron surge" in West Bengal.

In the same interview, he had also said that he "never believed in 100 percent Hindutva", but "has always been a nationalist".

In spite of his strong political affiliations, Mitra was seen as one of the (last) few politicians who had amicable relations with leaders across the party lines. He will be remembered for his sophisticated writing and speeches, and as many have pointed out, his vast knowledge of Hindi film music, which was often revealed in his editorial pieces.