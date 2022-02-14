PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Pay Tribute To Soldiers Killed in Pulwama Terror Attack
Meanwhile, Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao asked for proof of the 2016 surgical strike in PoK
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 14 February, paid tribute to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans who were killed in a terror attack in south Kashmir's Pulwama district three years ago in 2019.
"I pay homage to all those martyred in Pulwama on this day in 2019 and recall their outstanding service to our nation. Their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivates every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country," he said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to social media to pay tribute to the martyred soldiers.
"This country will never forget the sacrifice of the brave CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama in 2019. I pay my tributes to them," he tweeted.
Meanwhile, the CRPF paid floral tributes to 40 of its personnel killed in the attack, with Additional Director General (ADG), CRPF, DS Chaudhary, leading the tributes.
In 2019, 40 CRPF jawans were killed after a suicide bomber belonging to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group rammed an explosive-laden vehicle on a bus carrying the soldiers. Days later, Indian warplanes retaliated by striking the biggest terrorist training camp of JeM inside Pakistan's Balakot.
'Where is the Proof': Telangana CM Questions the 2016 Surgical Strike
On Sunday, 13 February, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao questioned the surgical strike conducted by the Indian Army across terror launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 2016.
Rao backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had asked for proof of India's surgical strike in Pakistan in 2016, and said:
"There is nothing wrong with Rahul Gandhi asking for proof of the surgical strikes. Even now, I am asking. Let the Government of India show. It is their responsibility. There are apprehensions among people."
Rao said there's a "popular apprehension" of disturbances at the borders just before elections are going to take place. "How can the BJP use the surgical strikes for political ends?" he said.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Condemn Rao's Statement
Reacting to the same, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the opposition had insulted the martyrs by questioning the surgical strike.
"On the anniversary of the Pulwama attack, the opposition has again insulted our martyrs by questioning the surgical strike. In an attempt to prove their loyalty to the Gandhi family, they've betrayed the Army. My loyalty is with the Army. Abuse me all your life. I don't care," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Meanwhile, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy condemned Rao's statements.
"I strongly condemn the irresponsible statement of Telangana CM against Indian armed forces. The fact that this came in on the eve of the anniversary of the Pulwama attack shows the insensitivity, irresponsibility, ignorance and that's unbecoming of a CM," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
On 11 February, during an election rally in Uttarakhand, Sarma spoke about the relationship between Rahul Gandhi and his late father, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.
"He (Rahul Gandhi) seeks proof from our Army of the surgical strike. Did we ever ask you for proof of whether you are Rajiv Gandhi's son or not? What right do you have to demand proof from my Army?" Sarma said on 11 February.
The Congress later asked for Sarma's resignation. However, Sarma defended his comments and said that questioning the Indian Army won't be tolerated anymore.
