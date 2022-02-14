PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Pay Tribute To Soldiers Killed in Pulwama Terror Attack

File photo of the Pulwama attack site.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 14 February, paid tribute to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans who were killed in a terror attack in south Kashmir's Pulwama district three years ago in 2019.
"I pay homage to all those martyred in Pulwama on this day in 2019 and recall their outstanding service to our nation. Their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivates every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country," he said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to social media to pay tribute to the martyred soldiers.
"This country will never forget the sacrifice of the brave CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama in 2019. I pay my tributes to them," he tweeted.
In 2019, 40 CRPF jawans were killed after a suicide bomber belonging to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group rammed an explosive-laden vehicle on a bus carrying the soldiers. Days later, Indian warplanes retaliated by striking the biggest terrorist training camp of JeM inside Pakistan's Balakot.
On Sunday, 13 February, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao questioned the surgical strike conducted by the Indian Army across terror launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 2016.
Rao backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had asked for proof of India's surgical strike in Pakistan in 2016, and said:
Rao said there's a "popular apprehension" of disturbances at the borders just before elections are going to take place. "How can the BJP use the surgical strikes for political ends?" he said.
Reacting to the same, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the opposition had insulted the martyrs by questioning the surgical strike.
Meanwhile, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy condemned Rao's statements.
"I strongly condemn the irresponsible statement of Telangana CM against Indian armed forces. The fact that this came in on the eve of the anniversary of the Pulwama attack shows the insensitivity, irresponsibility, ignorance and that's unbecoming of a CM," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
On 11 February, during an election rally in Uttarakhand, Sarma spoke about the relationship between Rahul Gandhi and his late father, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.
The Congress later asked for Sarma's resignation. However, Sarma defended his comments and said that questioning the Indian Army won't be tolerated anymore.
