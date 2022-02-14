PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Pay Tribute To Soldiers Killed in Pulwama Terror Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 14 February, paid tribute to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans who were killed in a terror attack in south Kashmir's Pulwama district three years ago in 2019.

"I pay homage to all those martyred in Pulwama on this day in 2019 and recall their outstanding service to our nation. Their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivates every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to social media to pay tribute to the martyred soldiers.

"This country will never forget the sacrifice of the brave CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama in 2019. I pay my tributes to them," he tweeted.