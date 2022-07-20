Former Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa Cleared in Contractor Suicide Case

Former Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa, whose name was embroiled in the case of the alleged suicide of contractor Santhosh Patil, was cleared in the investigation by the police on Wednesday, 20 July.

The contractor died by suicide on 12 April in a lodge in Karnataka's Udupi. A day later, charges were levelled against Eshwarappa for alleged abetment of suicide of the Belagavi-based contractor, who had accused the then minister of corruption.