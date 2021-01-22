Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi Accorded the ‘Z+’ VIP Security Cover

According to official sources, former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi has been accorded the highest level of security, 'Z+' VIP cover, by the central government, PTI reported.

Sources also said that the 66-year-old Rajya Sabha member will be protected by armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) during his travels across the country. Earlier, Delhi Police was responsible for Gogoi’s security.

Gogoi retired in November 2019 and was subsequently nominated to the upper house of Parliament by the government.

He is the 63rd protectee of the VIP security unit led by the CRPF, sources claim, as per PTI. They added that an armed mobile team of 8-12 CRPF commandos will be securing the former CJI on his travel activity, and his residence will also be guarded by a similar team.

(With inputs from PTI)