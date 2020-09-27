Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey Joins JD(U) Ahead of Polls

Former DGP of Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey, who recently took VRS, joined JD(U) on 27 September.

Former DGP of Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey, who recently took voluntary retirement from service (VRS), joined the JD(U) on Sunday, 27 September, in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, at his residence in Patna.

Pandey took VRS less than half a year before he was scheduled to after the Bihar government approved his retirement on 15 September.

