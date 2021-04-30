Former Attorney General and Jurist Soli Sorabjee Passes Away at 91

Renowned Indian jurist and former Attorney General of India Soli Jehangir Sorabjee passed away on Friday, 30 April, at the age of 91 after reportedly losing the battle to COVID-19.
Sorabjee served as the Solicitor General of India from 1977 to 1980 and as the attorney-general from December 1989 to December 1990, and then again from 1998 to 2004.
One of the most prominent human rights lawyers of the country, Sorabjee fought many high-profile cases through the years, including pro-bono cases for the families of the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
An alumnus of Mumbai’s St Xavier’s college and the Government Law College, Sorabjee was awarded the Kinloch Forbes Gold Medal in 1952 in Roman law and jurisprudence.
He was inducted into the bar in 1953 and designated as senior advocate of the Bombay High Court in 1971.
He was also a part of the SR Bommai case in 1994, which is consistently used to address questions about state government formation.
Sorabjee was also a member of the committee on arms control and disarmament law of the International Law Association. He also served as the vice-president of the Commonwealth Lawyers’ Association.
He was a member of the Citizen’s Justice Committee of 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims whom he represented pro bono.
Published: 30 Apr 2021,09:19 AM IST