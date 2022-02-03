Charge Sheet Filed Against Sasikala in Bengaluru Over Special Treatment in Jail

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa's aide VK Sasikala, and her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi, are among those named in a new charge sheet filed by the Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) with regard to a case registered over alleged preferential treatment given to them at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru.

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by social worker KS Gita in Chennai in 2021 and was taken up for hearing by a division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Suraj Govindaraj.

The petitioner asked for the report based on the findings of a retired Indian Administrative Service officer Vinay Kumar who investigated the allegations of preferential treatment given to Sasikala and her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi.