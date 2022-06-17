Countless Violations Found in Audit of 30 FTOs, DGCA Says Action Is Being Taken

The aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Thursday, 16 June, said that it has, till date, audited 30 functional flying training organisations (FTOs) since 21 March this year.

Till now, numerous lapses have been reported and action is being taken accordingly, aviation regulator Arun Kumar said, as per Times New Network (TNN).

Following reports of numerous violations of safety measures, one flying school's license has been suspended while some chief flying instructors (CFIs) are being grounded, reports suggested.