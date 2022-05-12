ADVERTISEMENT
2 Pilots Killed in Helicopter Crash in Chhattisgarh's Raipur: Police
Both the pilots onboard the helicopter died in the accident, a police official said.
Two people were killed in a helicopter crash at an airport in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, the police said on Thursday, 12 May.
Both the pilots onboard the helicopter died in the accident, PTI quoted a police official as saying.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
