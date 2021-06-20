Flouting COVID Norms, Hundreds Gather in UP’s Hapur for Ganga Dip

As the second wave of the pandemic began to relent, thousands of devotees flouted COVID-19 safety norms at Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur’s Brajghat on Sunday, 20 June.

Public gatherings, including religious activities, are still banned under the restrictions announced by the Yogi Adityanath government. The huge numbers of devotees at Hapur come after the UP government eased lockdown restrictions, allowing malls and restaurants to open.

A similar instance of gathering on the banks of Ganga was also witnessed in UP’s Farrukhabad, where hundreds were seen blatantly flouting COVID rules at the Panchal ghat, reported India Today.

Similar gatherings were also witnessed in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, where devotees took a dip in the river on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra.