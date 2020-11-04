3-Year-Old Falls in Borewell in MP Village, Rescue Ops Underway

Additional SP, Niwari district said that the rescue team is able to hear child's voice.

A 3-year-old child fell into an open borewell in a village in Niwari town of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, 4 November. The incident took place in Setupurabarah village of Prithvipur area earlier today. The Army has reached the spot and rescue operations are underway, ANI reported.

Additional SP, Niwari district told ANI that the rescue team is able to hear child’s voice.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter to express concern and said that all necessary steps are being taken by the authorities to make sure the child is rescued.

“The Army, along with the local administration is engaged in a rescue operation to save innocent Prahlad, who fell in a borewell in Setpura village of Orcha. I'm confident that soon he will soon be resued. May God bless the child with long life. Let's all pray for him,” Shivraj said.

(With inputs from ANI.)