The Boy Who Lived: Rahul, Stuck Inside Borewell for 4 Days, Showed Will of Rock

Chhattisgarh's Public Health Engineering Department had informed the district magistrate that the rescue attempt would not be easy because the ground was rocky.

By Friday night, the rescue team had grown up to 500 people – with 50 machines engaged in excavation. The idea was to dig a ditch parallel to the borewell and then make a tunnel to the base of the borewell to rescue Rahul. Although there was no margin of error, this was the most appropriate technique considering past instances of people falling in borewells in India.

In July 2006, a four-year-old boy Prince fell into a borewell in Kurukshetra district in Haryana. A similar operation was carried out for over 48 hours, after which he was rescued safely. Sujith Wilson, a two-year-old boy from Tiruchirappali district in Tamil Nadu, however, was unfortunate. He couldn't be rescued from a borewell despite 72 hours of rescue efforts.