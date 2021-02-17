Five Police Officers Allegedly Torture Dalit Man in Tamil Nadu

In a social media post detailing the alleged assault, Tirupathi’s brother, Tamilpathy stated that, “The police started attacking my brother on the chest and neck till my brother vomited blood. They also made my brother clean the blood and stamped on his jaw, since he continued to ask the reason for the attack,” quoted the report.

Tirupathi was sent home when the bleeding increased, and upon hospitalisation, doctors have been treating him for a jaw fracture, and injuries to his chest and neck, stated Tamilpathy.

He added that the ‘police have booked a case under Section 75 of Tamil Nadu City Police Act, 1888 and collected a fine’ from the five detained youth. This act is invoked in lieu of breach of public peace.