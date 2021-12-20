Five of Family Found Dead in Haryana’s Hisar District

Five members of a family were found dead in their home in Haryana’s Hisar district on Monday, 20 December.

As per an initial probe, the police have suggested that the head of the family killed himself after killing his wife and three children, news agency PTI reported.

Police said villagers from Nangthala found the body of 43-year-old Ramesh Kumar on Barwala road on Nangthala’s outskirts in the morning.