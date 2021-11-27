Central Government Forms Five-Member Panel to Monitor Central Vista Project

The Union government has formed a five-member Central Vista Oversight committee to monitor and ensure timely completion of its ambitious Central Vista Redevelopment project, it announced on Saturday, 27 November.



The panel, headed by former finance secretary Ratan P Watal, will keep a tab on pace of work and its quality.



In a memorandum issued on Thursday, 25 November, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said the committee has been formulated to ensure multi-agency and stakeholder coordination for integration of different works under the project.