Five Kids Drown While Bathing in Pond in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar District

The police said the kids had gone to take a bath in the water body as it was a holiday for them.

Villagers later found their dead bodies floating in the water and informed the police, they said.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh (10) and his sister Bhavna (12), Ankit (10), Ashish (10), and Nisha (13), the police said.

Their bodies were handed over to the family members, the SHO said.