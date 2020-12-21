Vietnam An Important Pillar of India’s ‘Act East’ Policy: PM Modi

"Peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region is our common aim,” Modi was quoted as saying by PTI.

PM Modi also said that by next year both the countries will become members of UN Security Council. “We will implement a Joint Vision Document 2021-23 which is a plan of action for bilateral engagement,” he said, according to ANI, at the India-Vietnam Virtual Summit.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also thanked PM Modi for his remarks on strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.