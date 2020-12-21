Vietnam An Important Pillar of India’s ‘Act East’ Policy: PM Modi
India looks at its ties with Vietnam from a long-term perspective, PM Modi said.
During a virtual summit with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 21 December said that the cooperation between the two countries can help maintain peace and stability in the region, reported PTI.
While calling Vietnam an important partner in India's Indo-Pacific vision, Modi said that India looks at its ties with Vietnam with a long-term and strategic perspective.
Modi in his opening remarks said that Vietnam is an important pillar of India’s Act East policy. He further added that the scope of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries has significantly expanded.
"Peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region is our common aim,” Modi was quoted as saying by PTI.
PM Modi also said that by next year both the countries will become members of UN Security Council. “We will implement a Joint Vision Document 2021-23 which is a plan of action for bilateral engagement,” he said, according to ANI, at the India-Vietnam Virtual Summit.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also thanked PM Modi for his remarks on strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.
Seven new agreements on scientific research, nuclear and renewable energy, petrochemicals, defence, and other diverse subjects like cancer treatment were signed in course of the summit.
(With inputs from PTI & ANI)
