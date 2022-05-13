4 Dead, At Least 20 Injured After Bus Catches Fire by Overheating: J&K Police

Image for representational purposes.
(Photo: iStock)
Four people died and at least 20 sustained injuries after a passenger bus caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.
The injured travellers are reportedly under treatment in the hospital and the cause for the blaze is being ascertained by a forensics team.
As per Additional Director gGeneral (ADG) of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, the preliminary probe, too, does not indicate the use of any explosive device.
The accident occurred near Nomai when the bus was travelling towards Jammu from Katra.
Katra is a base camp for devotees going towards Vaishno Devi shrine.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
