FIR Against Layr'r's 'Shot' Ad Promoting Rape Culture After Outrage

Amid a controversy over its promotion of 'rape culture,' a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against perfume brand Layer’r for an advertisement on 'Shot' body spray, the police said on Thursday, 9 June.

The case has been filed under Indian Penal Code Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form), on the basis of a complaint lodged by Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal.

This comes three days after the brand released a statement apologising for the ad, and said that they had acquired all the necessary approvals before airing the advertisements.