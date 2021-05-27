6 Months of Farmers’ Protest: What Options Do Govt & Unions Have?

1. Scrap the farm laws, project Modi as a statesman

This is a dramatic possibility but it may help the government address criticism that it has become afflicted by arrogance and hubris.

However, it is an unlikely one, given the Modi government's track record. It isn't quite known to be receptive to feedback and climbing down after raising the stakes. The rollback of the land acquisition bill in the beginning of Modi's first term is the only major exception to this.

2. Stay the farm laws for an even longer period

The government has already proposed to put the farm laws on hold for 18 months. A possible option could be to extend this to say 36 months, which would pretty much mean the end of the government's tenure.

Through this the government could contain farmers' anger while keeping corporates happy with the promise that it would implement these laws if its gets a fresh mandate in 2024.

3. Maintain status quo and try to delegitimise the protest

The other option is to try and delegitimise the movement and wear it down. The BJP released a document on the rising COVID-19 cases in which it blamed protesting farmers for the spike in North India. This indicated that the BJP is already trying to pursue this course of action to some extent.

However, the rising deaths across India and the suffering of the public due to inadequate infrastructure may make it difficult for the BJP to pin the entire blame on protesters.

4. Complete crackdown on protests

This is the other extreme possibility - that the government could use the pandemic or invoke national security related pretexts to crackdown on the protests. This may involve arresting its leaders and police action on protest sites.