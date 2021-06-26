Farmers March to Raj Bhavans; 3 Delhi Metro Stations Shut

As the protests against the three controversial farm laws, which began in 2020, complete seven months, the farmers' body has decided to march towards the Raj Bhavans in different states on Saturday, 26 June.

The Kisan Ekta Morcha on Saturday took to Twitter to state that Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait had been arrested in Delhi. However, minutes later, the Delhi Police countered the claim, calling it as being 'fake news'.

"Fake news! News related to arrest of Rakesh Tikait is incorrect. Pl stay away from such fake news/tweets. Action will be taken for spreading such false news/tweets (sic)," read a post from the DCP East Delhi in response to the post by the official protest handle.

In the view of security reasons, "three Metro stations of Yellow Line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for the public from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm on Saturday,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.