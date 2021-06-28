Sitharaman Extends Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana Till March ’22

Contact intensive sectors already covered under the scheme will continue to get funding. So far Rs 4,000 crore given to these sectors through the window.

The finance minister also unveiled a scheme to give loans of up to Rs 1.25 lakh to 25 lakh to small borrowers at lower interest rates. The focus is on new lending and not on repayment of old loans, she said. The interest rate under the new Credit Guarantee Scheme is 2 percent below the RBI’s prescribed rate, with a loan duration of three years, she announced.

“The new Credit Guarantee Scheme will also help reach out to the smallest of the small borrowers in the hinterland, including in small towns,” Sitharaman added.