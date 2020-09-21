Amid Concerns Over Aadhaar Rule, LS Passes FCRA Amendment Bill

The Lok Sabha on Monday, 21 September, passed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 to make the earlier law more stringent and make Aadhaar mandatory for registration and to give the government powers to stop utilisation of foreign funds by an organisation through a "summary enquiry". The Bill, which seeks amendment to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, proposes to include "public servants" in the prohibited category and decrease administrative expenses through foreign funds by an organisation to 20 percent from 50 percent earlier. Moving the Bill on behalf of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, his junior and Minister of State of Home Nityanand Rai said this law does not breach the right of any organisation if they follow the law and do not get distracted from their purpose. "We only take action against any organisation under the rule when they do not follow the law. Where is the breach of their rights in it," he asked earlier in the day.

Opposition For The Bill

Maharashtra MP and NCP leader Supriya Sule, opposing the limitation of administration expenses in the Bill, asked how the government has reached the magic figure. “How have you reached this magic figure? are you going to fix the salaries of NGO employees now? What is next? Fixing salaries of CEOs?” she asked in the Lok Sabha. Opposing the Bill, Congress leader Manish Tewari said the situation was different when the law was made in 1976 but it has changed since then. "This law has been used for the last six years against those who go against the government." TMC's Saugata Roy said this is another example of "big brother watching".

Responding to members of the Opposition, who raised concerns over making Aadhaar mandatory for registration, Rai said:

“If the Director or Manager of an organisation wants to hide their identity and can’t disclose their address, what work will they do? It casts suspicion on their intention. Why is Aadhaar Card being opposed?” Nityanand Rai, MoS MHA

"The law does not discriminate in any religion. Our aim is to ensure that the organisations receiving foreign contribution should not distract from their purpose and their activities do not affect the country's internal security. The money should be used for the same purpose for which it is donated," the minister added.

