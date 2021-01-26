Daughters in Pool of Blood, Parents in Trance: Scene of AP Murder

According to neighbours and colleagues, Purushotham’s family were deeply superstitious. While V Padmaja is the correspondent and Principal of a corporate school in Chittoor, V Purushotham Naidu is an associate professor from the Chemistry department in Government Degree College, Madanapalli. The couple were highly accomplished academically.

“The couple were followers of Mehar Baba, Sai Baba and Rajaneesh or Osho. They regularly used to visit Shirdi. They seem to be very spiritual,” Madanapalli Inspector M Srinivas said. At the crime scene, police found a picture of Mehar Baba. Recent posts of Alekya on social media confirmed her spiritual inclination.

As the couple were in a deep state of shock and trauma, police could not question them immediately.