Parents Allegedly Beat Daughters to Death With Dumbbells in AP

The victims have been identified as Alekya (27) and Sai Divya (22). Alekya was a student of the Indian Institute of Forest Management and Divya was a BBA graduate pursuing a career in music, police said.

Police found several ritual items at the site and the victims were found draped in red sarees. According to local reports, some residents in the colony heard a loud scream from the house following which the police were alerted.

Police, however, could not determine the time of the incident.

“We do not know the full details about why and how the incident happened, but the couple were not acting normally when we reached there. They requested us to give them one day’s time, stating that the dead will wake up. After interacting with them, we got the sense that they seem to be in a delusional state, so it will take time to investigate,” District Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ravi Manohar Chary said.

Police said the couple and their daughters remained isolated at their residence and did not allow maids inside the house following the pandemic. “The maids would just clean the place from outside and leave,” the DSP said.

Though there is speculation that it is a case of human sacrifice, investigating police officers only confirmed that the parents are not acting normal. The couple's version however is not yet known, they are in custody.

(This story was first published on The News Minute and has been republished here with permission.)