FASTags With Incomplete KYC to be deactivated after 31 January 2024. Details here.
All FASTags with incomplete KYC will be deactivated after 31 January 2024, according to the the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
"This is part of the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative that aims to discourage use of single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple electronic toll collection tool to a single vehicle," the press release read.
NHAI said that the move mandating KYC for FASTags comes after it was found that multiple FASTags had been issued to one particular vehicle
According to the NHAI, there were also instances where FASTags were purposefully left off of a the windscreen of a vehicle.
A FASTag is a pre-paid tag for vehicles that is used to automatically pay at the toll plazas and avoid unnecessary delays at the toll plazas of national highways.
FASTags have been designed with Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology that enables automatic deduction of the toll charge.
FASTag were made mandatory in February 2021 as a part of the digital toll fee initiative. Officials had announced that any vehicle without a FASTag will have to pay double the amount of the toll fee at toll plazas throughout India.
FASTags can be purchased from different Point-of-Sale (PoS) locations across the country.
There are almost more than 28,000 PoS counters set up in banks, regional transport offices, common service centres, national highways fee plazas, petrol pumps, transport hubs, and more.
Once the FASTag is purchased, the users can paste it on the vehicle's windscreen so that RFID machines at the toll plazas can read the tag and deduct the necessary toll charge.
For online or offline purchase of FASTag, KYC documents are mandatory.
The original as well as photocopies of the KYC documents are required.
Go to fastag.ihmcl.com.
Navigate to the profile section and click on the 'KYC' section to update your FASTag.
You will be asked to fill certain field. Once you do that, upload required KYC documents and a passport size photograph.
Check and confirm the declaration.
Hit the submit option.
Now click on the proceed, and your KYC verification will be completed.
Once your KYC is completed, you can check the status of your FASTag by following the steps below.
Go to fastag.ihmcl.com.
Go to the login page and enter the login details like mobile number and password.
Complete the authorisation by entering the OTP received on the mobile number.
Now go to the dashboard and click on the 'My Profile' option.
You will be able to check the KYC status and other details under this section.
