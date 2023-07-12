FASTag Account Balance: How to Check via GPay, Paytm and PhonePe Apps

Here's how you can check your FASTag account balance online.
FASTag is a prepaid and contactless toll collection system that allows people to pay tolls electronically. You do not have to stop at toll plazas and wait to pay the toll if you have a FASTag account. It is important to note that FASTags are now compulsory for all vehicles travelling on national highways in India. If you have a FASTag account, you must keep proper track of your balance otherwise you can face problems while travelling.
The FASTag balance is the amount of money left in your account after paying tolls. It is important to note that you will not be allowed to travel if you have less money in your account. Therefore, one should keep track of the money left in their FASTag account after paying tolls. You can check the amount through your online apps.
Here is the step-by-step process you should follow to check your FASTag balance using the GPay app:
Open the GPay app on your phone by clicking on the icon.
Go to the "Recharge & Pay Bills" tab and tap on it.
Click on the "FASTag Recharge" option available.
Choose your bank from the options of banks that offer FASTag.
Enter your vehicle registration number carefully.
Tap on the "View Balance" button to check your money.
Let's take a look at the simple steps you should know to check the FASTag balance through Paytm:
Open the Paytm app on your phone by clicking on it.
Go to the "Pay Bills" tab available on the app.
Tap on the "FASTag" option present under the bills tab.
Enter your vehicle registration number properly.
Click on the "View Balance" button.
Here is the process you should know to check your FASTag account balance through the PhonePe app:
Open the PhonePe app on your phone.
Click on the "Recharge" tab available on the homepage.
Go to the "FASTag" option.
Enter your vehicle registration number in the given space.
Tap on the "View Balance" button and see the amount.
You can check your FASTag balance via any of the apps before travelling on national highways to avoid problems.
