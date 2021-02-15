FASTag Must, Else Double Toll From Today – What Are the Rules?

After multiple extensions, the Union Transport Ministry said that any vehicle passing through NH toll plazas without a FASTag from the midnight of 15-16 February will have to pay up twice the toll charge.

The ministry said that the deadline for the implementation of FASTag would not be extended further and that the vehicle owners should immediately adopt the e-payment facility.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had introduced electronic toll collection through FASTag across the country back in 2014, but it was an optional system. Toll plazas had separate lanes dedicated to tag users, but the system wasn’t quite effective.