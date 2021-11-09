Farrukhabad Jail Clash: Autopsy Reveals Prisoner Suffered a Bullet Injury

A prisoner in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehgarh district jail died and 30 police officers were injured on Sunday, 7 November, after a protest by inmates against the death of a fellow inmate – allegedly because of negligence of the prison staff – turned violent, PTI reported. However, the police claimed that the man, Sandeep Yadav, died on Saturday evening while being treated for dengue at a hospital.

On Monday, 8 November, a post-mortem report of the prisoner, Shivam, who was allegedly murdered in the clash that broke out in the jail, confirmed that he had suffered a bullet injury, reported PTI.

According to the news agency, police had earlier claimed that Shivam had an ailment and died while he was being taken to hospital on Sunday.