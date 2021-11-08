Uphaar Cinema Tragedy: Ansal Brothers Get 7 Yrs Jail Term for Evidence Tampering

Businessmen Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal, one of the prime accused in the Uphaar Cinema tragedy were sentenced to 7 years in jail on Monday, 8 November, for tampering with evidence in the case related to the fire that killed 59 people in the theatre in 1997.

The sentence was announced by a Delhi Court on Monday, 8 November, a month after they were convicted.

The duo have also been asked to pay Rs 2.5 crore each, NDTV reported.