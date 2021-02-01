Farmers to Hold Nationwide Protest on 6 Feb, Block Roads for 3 Hrs

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Balbir Singh Rajewal on Monday, 1 February, announced at a press conference that farmers will hold a country-wide agitation on 6 February and would block roads between 12 pm and 3 pm, according to ANI.

National and state highways will be blocked from 12 noon to 3 pm on Saturday, Yogendra Yadav reportedly said, according to ANI.

This fresh announcement comes after the tractor rally on 26 January, during which violence ensued, in the light of which the march to the Parliament on Monday, Budget Day was cancelled.

(With inputs from ANI.)