Farmers Share Langar With Union Ministers During Talks With Centre

Amid the sixth round of talks between the Centre and farmers on Wednesday, 30 December, Union ministers Narendra Tomar and Piyush Goyal joined farmers for langar.
Further, according to ANI, a ‘Kar Sewa’ tempo, carrying food for farmers’ delegation, was seen at Vigyan Bhawan.
The sixth round of talks between protesting farmers and the Centre over the three contentious farm laws is underway at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday, 30 December.
According to NDTV, on several occasions, farmer delegates have asked the ministers to join them in breaking bread, but these invitations, before Wednesday, were politely declined.
MORE DETAILS
The government reportedly told farmer leaders that a committee could be formed to deliberate on their demands regarding the three farm laws. These talks have taken place after five previous rounds of talks fell through.
Union minister Som Prakash, who has been part of the negotiations, said that Wednesday’s discussions would be "decisive" and that the government wants the farmers to "celebrate New Year at their homes."
Farmer leaders had demanded justice and compensation for the families of those who died during the protest, amid talks with the government, reported ANI.
BACKGROUND
The protests against the farm laws have been going on near the Delhi-NCR borders for over a month now.
While farmers have insisted on the repeal of the three laws, the Centre is not willing to offer anything beyond amendments to the Acts.
Published: undefined