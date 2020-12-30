Farmers Share Langar With Union Ministers During Talks With Centre

The government reportedly told farmer leaders that a committee could be formed to deliberate on their demands regarding the three farm laws. These talks have taken place after five previous rounds of talks fell through.

Union minister Som Prakash, who has been part of the negotiations, said that Wednesday’s discussions would be "decisive" and that the government wants the farmers to "celebrate New Year at their homes."

Farmer leaders had demanded justice and compensation for the families of those who died during the protest, amid talks with the government, reported ANI.